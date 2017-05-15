Efforts aim to boost film industry in...

Efforts aim to boost film industry in Yakima Valley - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST

When Rick Castaqeda directed his first feature film, he didn't want to shoot it in Los Angeles sites, which he calls clichi. "We filmed a scene in a wheat field, and it looks like a completely different place," said Castaqeda, co-founder of Psychic Bunny, which produced the movie about a top wine salesman and the problems in his life.

