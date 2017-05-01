Daniel Kuenzi Joins Pacific Financial...

Daniel Kuenzi Joins Pacific Financial Corporation as EVP & Chief Credit Officer

"We are excited to have Dan join our executive team, adding depth to an already excellent credit administration group. With over 28 years of production management and credit oversight responsibilities within the financial services industry, Dan brings many years of proven leadership skills," said Denise J. Portmann, President and CEO.  "Dan will be responsible for all aspects of credit administration.  We believe his experience in commercial banking and credit administration will provide additional capabilities in moving our franchise to the next level."

