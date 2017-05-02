BWW Review: Rorschach Theatre World Premiere, Forgotten Kingdoms
Randy Baker drew from his own upbringing in Asia to craft his play "Forgotten Kingdoms," getting a world premiere at Rorschach Theatre, where he is co-artistic director. Growing up as son of teachers and the grandson of a Pentacostal missionary, Baker sensed the underlying ideological friction between the incoming Christians and the Muslims of the island where they settled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC