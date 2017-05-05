Attorney George Hansen Acquitted of Rape
A former prosecutor accused of rape was acquitted Wednesday in Yakima County, Washington. According to the Yakima Herald, the attorney was acquitted of second-degree attempted rape, but he could be retried for two other charges that the jury was unable to decide upon.
