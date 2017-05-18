Airway Heights Correctional Facility taking water precautions
Washington State Department of Corrections says Airway Heights Corrections Center is taking every precaution to make sure inmates and staff are not affected by the Airway Heights water crisis. Jeremy S. Barclay, communications director for WDOC, says the facility has gone as far as to get bottled water from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area to ensure the water is safe to drink for staff and inmates.
