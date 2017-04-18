Yakima council member arrested on DUI...

Yakima council member arrested on DUI charge after crash

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Police records say a Yakima City Council member's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit for driving when she hit a vehicle injuring two people Sunday. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that 29-year-old Carmen Mendez agreed to breath tests Sunday which showed blood-alcohol levels from 0.179 to 0.185 - all more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

