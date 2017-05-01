Spokane man who escaped Yakima jail captured
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Yakima County Corrections Center announced that escaped inmate, 31-year-old Steven D. Roche, of Spokane was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Roche had been on the run after escaping the jail earlier this month with another man, Chad Tipton.
