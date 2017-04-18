Prison for man in NYC hotel killing c...

Prison for man in NYC hotel killing case; victim moved from Yakima - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST

Monday Apr 17

A man convicted of murdering a woman during a down-and-out tryst in a Times Square budget hotel was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, capping a case that endured for nearly a decade and aired a dispute over the validity of bite-mark evidence. Clarence Dean already has spent more than nine years in jail , awaiting trial and then sentencing in the August 2007 death of Kristine Yitref, whose battered body was found in a garbage bag underneath a bed in Dean's room.

