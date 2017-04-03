Police release name of man killed in ...

Police release name of man killed in Thursday robbery

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Vikram Jaryal, 25, of Yakima was shot just before 2 a.m. at the AM/PM market at 601 E. Yakima Ave. He told police he was robbed by two people wearing masks before was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16) Aug '16 They Own Power 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC