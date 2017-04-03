Police release name of man killed in Thursday robbery
Vikram Jaryal, 25, of Yakima was shot just before 2 a.m. at the AM/PM market at 601 E. Yakima Ave. He told police he was robbed by two people wearing masks before was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
