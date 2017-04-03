One of two Yakima County jail escapees arrested
Chad Everett Tipton, 31, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Olympia by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, Olympia Police Department and Washington State Patrol, according to the Yakima Department of Corrections. Steven Douglas Roche, 31, remains at large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC