One of two Yakima County jail escapees arrested

Chad Everett Tipton, 31, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday in Olympia by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, Olympia Police Department and Washington State Patrol, according to the Yakima Department of Corrections. Steven Douglas Roche, 31, remains at large.

