Innocent plea entered for former Kenn...

Innocent plea entered for former Kennewick school official indicted on sex charge

17 min ago

The retired Kennewick school superintendent who allegedly flew to the Tri-Cities with plans to "hook up" with two teen girls pleaded innocent Wednesday to a federal charge. Paul W. Rosier appeared in federal court in Yakima, one day after a grand jury indicted him for attempted child sex trafficking.

