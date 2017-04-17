Idaho man who escaped Washington jail captured by police
Authorities say police have captured one of two men who escaped from the county jail in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Corrections says police late Friday arrested 31-year-old Chad Tipton of Post Falls, Idaho, without incident in Olympia, Washington.
