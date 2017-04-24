How to fly drones for journalism in t...

How to fly drones for journalism in the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Poynter Online

About six months ago, we bought a drone to help us cover stories at the Yakima Herald-Republic, a daily newspaper in Yakima, Washington. We'd seen other people's drone footage of fires and floods and protests, and wanted to get our own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC