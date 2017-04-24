Feds to use fires to reduce wildfire risks in Washington
To reduce the risks of wildfires, federal officials this spring are planning to conduct controlled burns on more than 9,000 acres of land in Washington state forests. The Seattle Times says the fires planned in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is part of a broader effort to step up the pace of intentionally set fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
