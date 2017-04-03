Dangerous criminals escape from jail
Two dangerous criminals are on the run after escaping the Yakima County Correctional Center Tuesday morning. They were transferred from Kootenai County Jail because of historic overcrowding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC