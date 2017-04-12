Beverly Cleary Turns 101 Years Old Today

Beverly Cleary Turns 101 Years Old Today

Wednesday Apr 12

The beloved author of intermediate-level young adult novels, who got her master's degree at the University of Washington and has sold 91 million copies of her books since they were first published in 1950, turns 101 years old today. On this list of authors who have lived past the age of 100, she is literally the only one I've heard of.

