Beverly Cleary Turns 101 Years Old Today
The beloved author of intermediate-level young adult novels, who got her master's degree at the University of Washington and has sold 91 million copies of her books since they were first published in 1950, turns 101 years old today. On this list of authors who have lived past the age of 100, she is literally the only one I've heard of.
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|10 hr
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
