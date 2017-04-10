Benton County commissioners considering a jail break
A Benton County corrections officer monitors computer and video screens in the master control room near the booking area at the Benton County jail in Kennewick. County commissioners want to study if there's a business reason for creating a separate Department of Corrections to manage the jail.
