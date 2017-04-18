Art project will put faces to those who heart Yakima
Downtown Yakima will be festooned with dozens of large-scale black-and-white portraits of Valley residents this August, the result of a participatory art project from local photographer Sally Tonkin and civic-pride nonprofit I Heart Yakima. And applications are open.
