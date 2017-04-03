2 being held on Idaho charges escape ...

2 being held on Idaho charges escape Washington jail

Jail authorities say two men being held on charges out of Idaho have escaped from the county jail in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Corrections says officers doing a head count 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered two inmates missing.

