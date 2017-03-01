Yakima Greyhound station moves to new location
It has moved to Downtown Super Foods at 316 S. Third St. about 2.5 miles away from the old location at 1803 Fruitvale Blvd. The company moved last Friday. Greyhound offers four daily stops in Yakima that go to Seattle and Stanfield, Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC