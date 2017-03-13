Yakima flood

Yakima flood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

"I know that it's been closed since five o'clock this morning," said Meadowbrook Convenience Center owner Josephin. Josephin has been a co-owner of Meadowbrook Convenience Center for more than twelve-years and said she's never seen business this slow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16) Aug '16 They Own Power 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Yakima County was issued at March 16 at 10:40AM PDT

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC