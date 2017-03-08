Yakima doctor's letter sparks debate about civil rights and health care
For Valentine's Day this year, the Yakima Herald-Republic published a story about two Selah men reflecting on their relationship and the evolution of marriage laws in recent years. Eight days later, the newspaper published a brief Letter to the Editor from prominent local doctor and former Seahawks running back Dan Doornink, who wrote, "Front-page story on Valentine's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC