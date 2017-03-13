Washington Supreme Court upholds tribal fuel tax exemption
The Washington state Supreme Court says members of the Yakama Nation can have wholesale fuel delivered to the reservation without being taxed by the state. Thursday's decision upholds an earlier one in Yakima County Superior Court, where the lower court cited a provision in the Yakama Nation's treaty with the U.S. government.
