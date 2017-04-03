WA Ladder Truck is 62 Feet of Firefighting Agility
As one of the department's tiller drivers, he's responsible for steering the back end of the department's biggest truck. How big? Well, consider this: The front driver might be westbound on one street, while Belza could still be northbound on another street preparing to make the turn west.
