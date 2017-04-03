WA Ladder Truck is 62 Feet of Firefig...

WA Ladder Truck is 62 Feet of Firefighting Agility

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: FireHouse.com

As one of the department's tiller drivers, he's responsible for steering the back end of the department's biggest truck. How big? Well, consider this: The front driver might be westbound on one street, while Belza could still be northbound on another street preparing to make the turn west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16) Aug '16 They Own Power 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC