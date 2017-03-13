Track star from Yakima recovering aft...

Track star from Yakima recovering after brutal attempted murder

Wednesday Mar 8

It's been five months since a former track star at Eastern Washington University was brutally attacked with a baseball bat. Doctors could not be certain if Drew Schreiber would survive, let alone walk again.

