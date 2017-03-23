Spring is here, asparagus is around t...

Spring is here, asparagus is around the corner

Friday Mar 24

There's no trace of snow on the valley floor, the Mariners are playing baseball again and the days are getting longer, which means just one thing. One of Yakima Valley's rites of spring is the annual asparagus harvest, which typically starts in early-to-mid-April, depending on weather and other factors.

Yakima, WA

