Senate bills take aim on Washington's minimum wage

Dave Tompkins, owner of North Town Coffeehouse in Yakima and Selah, found ways to cover the increase labor costs that came with the passage of Initiative 1433 last fall. It meant, however, that customers pay 5 percent more; his more senior employees got smaller raises; and Selah residents lost an evening hangout after Tompkins cut evening hours at his business there.

