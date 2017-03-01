Senate bills take aim on Washington's minimum wage
Dave Tompkins, owner of North Town Coffeehouse in Yakima and Selah, found ways to cover the increase labor costs that came with the passage of Initiative 1433 last fall. It meant, however, that customers pay 5 percent more; his more senior employees got smaller raises; and Selah residents lost an evening hangout after Tompkins cut evening hours at his business there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC