Report: Washington growers should have plenty of water - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

If the weather cooperates this spring and early summer, there should be plentiful water for local growers, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reports. In their March forecast, bureau officials estimate there should be enough water in the Yakima Basin to give senior rights holders their full allotment, with junior rights holders getting possibly as much as 96 percent of their allotment during the irrigation season.

