Report: Washington growers should hav...

Report: Washington growers should have plenty of water - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

If the weather cooperates this spring and early summer, there should be plentiful water for local growers, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reports. In their March forecast, bureau officials estimate there should be enough water in the Yakima Basin to give senior rights holders their full allotment, with junior rights holders getting possibly as much as 96 percent of their allotment during the irrigation season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16) Aug '16 They Own Power 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC