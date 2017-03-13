Mandatory evacuations ordered as floodwaters rise in Yakima
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Lake Aspen Apartments were being evacuated Thursday evening near Lake Aspen Business Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC