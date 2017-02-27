Lawmakers should give Washington a ne...

Lawmakers should give Washington a new Voting Rights Act

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

WASHINGTON is a few steps closer to a new Voting Rights Act this legislative session, but neither proposal moving through the Legislature is a perfect way to give minority voters the rights they deserve in their communities. Lawmakers from both parties and both chambers have expressed a willingness to work together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 MAGA2016 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC