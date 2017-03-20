Carving out a life of artistry

DE QUEEN, Ark.With the letters "A" "R" and "T" painted yellow up and down it, a thick, stout log rises to attention alongside U.S. Highway 71 just a handful of miles east of De Queen. Propped up as a place to hang chainsaws, the log announces what you see here at this roadside space: an American Indian, bear strumming the guitar, mystical wise man, eagles, a howling wolf and much more - concoctions of the imagination all carved into wood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.