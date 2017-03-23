Bank funding allows Malvern hop growe...

Bank funding allows Malvern hop grower to expand its export business

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Malvern Gazette

Charles Faram, established in 1865, supplies hops and hop products to breweries across the country including both large regional and small micro-breweries. Sales of the company's products have increased by 20 per cent for the past five years and following an increased demand in America, the company has expanded its presence in the USA and will open a fourth office and a cold storage facility in Yakima, Washington, in June.

