Bank funding allows Malvern hop grower to expand its export business
Charles Faram, established in 1865, supplies hops and hop products to breweries across the country including both large regional and small micro-breweries. Sales of the company's products have increased by 20 per cent for the past five years and following an increased demand in America, the company has expanded its presence in the USA and will open a fourth office and a cold storage facility in Yakima, Washington, in June.
