Bale Breaker Brewing producing this year's Seattle Beer Week beer

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The 9th annual Seattle Beer Week celebration is scheduled for May 4 thru 14. One of the traditions of Beer Week is the brewing and release of the official Seattle Beer Week beer. This year it will be brewed by Bale Breaker Brewing of Yakima, WA.

