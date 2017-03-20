20-year sentence for mistaken Washing...

20-year sentence for mistaken Washington state honor killing

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Washington state man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing an Oregon man he mistakenly believed impregnated a 13-year-old girl. Yoset Dominguez-Serrano, 21, of Outlook, Washington, received the sentence Friday in Yakima County Superior Court, the Yakima Herald reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

