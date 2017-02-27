Yakima Valley College to offer flagger certification training on Mar. 17
The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the college's Yakima campus. It will take place in room 106 of building 32. A tuition fee of $45 will include a flagger handbook, classroom instruction and the opportunity to take the Washington State certification exam.
