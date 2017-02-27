Yakima County commissioners seeking v...

Yakima County commissioners seeking voters' advice on legal marijuana - Tue, 28 Feb 2017 PST

Voters in unincorporated areas of Yakima County will be asked in November if a ban on marijuana businesses should remain intact. Despite the ban, there are now more than 20 such state-licensed businesses - primarily growers and processors - in unincorporated areas of the county.

