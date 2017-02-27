Yakima asks residents to report potholes

Yakima is requesting that residents report potholes that have appeared by the dozens because of snow and ice this winter. City officials say they hope to repair potholes within 24 hours of a report, but weather, labor and access to materials can slow the process, the Yakima Herald-Republic reports.

