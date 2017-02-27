Yakima asks residents to report potholes
Yakima is requesting that residents report potholes that have appeared by the dozens because of snow and ice this winter. City officials say they hope to repair potholes within 24 hours of a report, but weather, labor and access to materials can slow the process, the Yakima Herald-Republic reports.
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
