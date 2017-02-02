Valentine dinner will be at Grange Saturday

MILDER/THEN COLD?--We had a few days of warmer temperatures around here but still had some freezing mornings in West Valley, so it hasn't exactly been a heat wave! Still, it's certainly better than the massive flooding, snowfalls and freezing rain episodes that were happening in other parts of our country. I am hoping that my weather app is really wrong, as it says we could get a little more snow by the time you read this, but just in case it's right, take it easy out there! INTERNET WOES--It seems like whenever it's time to turn in my column, our internet goes out, and sure enough, that was the case once again last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.