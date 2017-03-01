Spokane's Manito Tap House named best...

Spokane's Manito Tap House named best beer bar in Washington

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Spokane's Manito Tap House has earned some serious bragging rights Tuesday, being named the Great American Beer Bar for Washington state by craftbeer.com. Our little hometown watering hole beat out potentially bigger names on the other side of the state to take the top honors.

