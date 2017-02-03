Snow, ice, even cattle, are slowing traffic across Central Washington - Sat, 04 Feb 2017 PST
Travel times Saturday on Interstate 90 are slowed by compact snow and ice and chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drives. Eastbound traffic from North Bend to Ellensburg should expect to add up to 90 minutes of travel time, and westbound traffic can expect anywhere from 45 to 60 minutes of increased time for drivers, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC