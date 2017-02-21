Police find suspect in Yakima Bi-Mart...

Police find suspect in Yakima Bi-Mart arson, burglary causing over $1M in damages

Thursday Feb 9

A 32-year-old man was arrested for the Jan. 17 arson and burglary of the Yakima Bi-Mart. According to the Yakima Herald, police used surveillance footage and two other businesses to connect the man to the incident.

Yakima, WA

