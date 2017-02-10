Over 1,000 pounds of food stolen from...

Over 1,000 pounds of food stolen from a church food bank in Yakima

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

In Yakima a food bank was robbed of 1,452 pounds of food over the weekend. Staff at Sunrise Outreach a food bank at Vineyard Church discovered that someone had broken into the building Monday morning when they arrived, finding a complete pallet of food gone.

