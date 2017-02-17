Large crowd at Yakima meetings shows fears of deportation
Although Elizabeth helped organize an event on Sunday that drew more than 200 people concerned about President Donald Trump's efforts to remove undocumented people from the United States, she asked that her last name not be used in a news story. "I don't feel comfortable with that," the undocumented 24-year-old Heritage University student said.
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
