International students

Monday Feb 6 Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

Students from Egypt, the Ukraine and Pakistan are all part of this year's international high school exchange program in Yakima. Fifteen international students were able to make it to Yakima, through CCI Greenheart, a non-profit dedicated to connecting people from various cultural backgrounds.

