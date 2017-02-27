Inslee signs bill to improve dental care for state tribes - Wed, 22 Feb 2017 PST
The measure was the first bill the governor has signed this legislative session. It allows tribes to use federal funding for dental therapists, who provide preventative care and procedures such as cleanings, fillings and oral exams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|MAGA2016
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC