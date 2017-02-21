CarCharging and Wendy's Franchisee Provide Blink Electric Vehicle...

Leading Electric Car Charging Company and Franchisee of World's Third-Largest Quick-Service Restaurant Chain Expand EV Charging Infrastructure ) , a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services, announced today that a franchisee of Wendy's, the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain, has deployed Blink Level 2 EV charging stations at two Wendy's restaurants in Oregon and Washington. The Blink EV chargers are located at Wendy's at 2708 W. Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima, Washington, and 2401 West 11th Avenue in Eugene, Oregon.

