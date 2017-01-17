WA Church Collapses as Firefighters B...

WA Church Collapses as Firefighters Battle Fire

The single-story white structure, complete with steeple and bell, was destroyed after firefighters from three stations in Yakima County Fire District 5 spent more than three hours fighting the blaze. Firefighters said they arrived around 6 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building, located at the corner of Buena Road and Burr Street.

