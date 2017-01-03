Two Prosser men killed when truck cra...

Two Prosser men killed when truck crashes into Naches River - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST

Two Prosser, Washington, men were killed Saturday evening when their pickup drove off Highway 12 and landed on its roof in the Naches River. James S. Wildman, 23, was driving when he lost control of the 2002 Toyota Tundra a mile east of Naches, in Yakima County, the Washington State Patrol said.

