Two Prosser men killed when truck crashes into Naches River - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST
Two Prosser, Washington, men were killed Saturday evening when their pickup drove off Highway 12 and landed on its roof in the Naches River. James S. Wildman, 23, was driving when he lost control of the 2002 Toyota Tundra a mile east of Naches, in Yakima County, the Washington State Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC