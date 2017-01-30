Thousands march in Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Yakima for womena s rights
Heidi Hill expected 200 people to show up when she advertised the Women's March and Labyrinth Walk in Richland. She and fellow organizers counted more than 1,000 when the event started Saturday at John Dam Plaza.
