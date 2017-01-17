Richland man invoked Allah when he allegedly threatened to decapitate his boss
A Richland immigration service employee invoked Allah when he threatened to decapitate his supervisor, according to federal documents unsealed Friday. William Sajid Quigley, 46, is charged in U.S. District Court with threatening to injure another person and threatening to retaliate against a federal official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC